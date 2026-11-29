Saraswati College Students Undertake Rural Development, Health & Social Awareness Initiatives During 7-Day NSS Camp |

Students of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, participated in a seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) residential camp at the primary school in Govthane village, Uran, from November 19 to 25, with a focus on rural development, social awareness and community engagement

A major component of the camp was a village survey conducted to assess the living conditions and basic infrastructure available to residents. Volunteers interacted with villagers and collected information on water supply, healthcare, education, basic amenities and awareness of government welfare schemes. The exercise helped students understand the challenges faced by rural communities.

The volunteers also conducted a Nasha Mukti awareness programme highlighting the harmful effects of alcohol consumption, drug abuse, gambling and other addictive habits. A workshop on Nukkad Natak (street theatre) was organised to train students in using performances to communicate social messages. A peer supporter session was also held to promote peer awareness and support among students.

As part of its community welfare initiatives, the NSS unit organised a free health check-up camp for villagers with the support of Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai. A Haldi-Kumkum programme for women, along with group singing, dancing and other cultural activities, was also organised to encourage community participation.

The daily schedule included Prabhat Pheri, prayers, the NSS song, the National Anthem, yoga, physical exercises and parade practice. Volunteers also undertook Shramdaan, cleaning the school premises and contributing to its beautification through colourful wall paintings.

To manage the residential camp, volunteers were divided into five groups and assigned responsibilities on a rotational basis, including cooking arrangements and morning activities. Preparing meals, serving guests and managing daily chores collectively helped strengthen their sense of cooperation and responsibility.

The seven-day camp provided students with an opportunity to engage directly with rural communities and understand grassroots issues. The activities also aimed to build confidence, discipline and leadership skills while reinforcing the importance of collective participation in social development.

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