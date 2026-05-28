Saraswati College NSS Volunteers Conduct 124 Social Initiatives During Academic Year

Demonstrating the power of youth-led community service, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, carried out 124 social initiatives during the academic year 2025–2026.

The activities were conducted under the leadership of Principal Dr. Manjusha Deshmukh and the guidance of NSS Programme Officers Dr. Sunital Pal and Prof. Sanjay Singh. Throughout the year, NSS volunteers actively participated in programmes aimed at promoting social awareness, responsible citizenship, environmental protection, health awareness, and community development.

The initiatives included cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, and awareness programmes organised during World Environment Day to encourage sustainable living and environmental conservation. The NSS unit also conducted several health-focused programmes such as self-defence training sessions, stem cell donation awareness drives, and a blood donation camp to motivate citizens towards life-saving contributions.

Volunteers also marked International Yoga Day by organising activities promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and healthy lifestyles. Through these initiatives, students worked closely with faculty members and local communities, gaining hands-on experience in teamwork, leadership, discipline, and social responsibility.

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The college stated that the successful completion of 124 activities reflects the dedication and collective efforts of the NSS volunteers. Under the leadership of student coordinators Akash Modal and Sanskruti Hire, the volunteers demonstrated how small acts of service can create a meaningful impact on society.

The report on the NSS activities was prepared by Sujal Shinde under the guidance of media head Shivam Gyanesh Tiwari.

The NSS unit’s year-long efforts highlighted the commitment of students towards community welfare and reinforced the message that service, compassion, and collective action can bring positive social change.

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