Samira Institute of Management Studies and Research Hosts Cyclothon Event

Samira Institute of Management Studies and Research on Sunday organized the 'Kartavya NGO Mela' Cyclothon event, an initiative aimed at fostering social engagement and promoting the impactful work of various NGOs. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, public, cycling enthusiasts, and multiple cyclist groups, making it a celebration of community spirit and social responsibility.

Senior Police Inspector Mr. Bagadi graced the event encouraging all cyclists and the dedicated student volunteers. As per the Institute press statement, the police Inspector presence was a source of motivation and appreciation for the participants.

Dr. Rupali More (Dean of Samira Institute of Management Studies), on this occasion said, "The enthusiasm and encouragement that has been given in by our students to all of us is commendable, and I'm sure that we all will grow to the next level in the next event that we are going to organize with." "This event was actually a CSR activity which we have planned for the self-help groups and which we do it on a yearly basis. This gives an insight to our students to contribute to society in whichever best possible way. So I'm sure my students will always make us feel proud. Thank you," added Dr. More.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response with 321 pre-registrations, complemented by an impressive 26 on-spot registrations, showcasing the community's enthusiastic support for the cause.

The institute extended heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their immense support in ensuring the event's success and safety.

Participation from various Cyclist groups

The special guest for the event was Retired Police Inspector Mr. Pravinkumar Kuthe. Alongside, the esteemed mountaineer and cyclist, Gajanan Vaidya, added his inspiring presence, sharing his valuable insights and experiences with the participants.

Many cyclist groups, alongside individual participants, contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the Cyclothon, adding to the sense of unity and shared purpose. The institute acknowledges the active participation of groups like Aamhi Cycle Premi Foundation Thane, Kalyan Cyclists, Dombivli Cyclists, Wheels and Barrels Cycling Group, Sahyadri Cyclists, Indian Navy Cyclists, and Titwala Deaf Cyclists, among others.