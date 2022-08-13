Salman Rushdie's roots in a Bombay School

Cathedral and John Connon School | Cathedral and John Connon School

Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian novelist, is known for authouring 'The Midnight Children', which got him the Booker Prize in 1981.

While delivering his speech in western New York on Friday, Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed to the stage. His book 'The Satanic Verses' invited death threats from Iran's leader in the past.

Rushdie spent his childhood in Bombay, where he attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort, South Bombay, before leaving India to study at the Rugby School in Rugby, Warwickshire, in England.

Following his schooling, Rushdie went on to study at the King's College in Cambridge where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history. The authour also recieved his M.A. degree in history from the University of Cambridge.

Rushdie was knighted on June 16, 2007, as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours, for his contributions to writing. In addition to the booker prize, he has also received the Golden PEN Award and the Swiss Freethinkers Award.

