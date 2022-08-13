Kabul: Afghan students protest at Indian embassy for visas

In order to obtain visas to finish their studies in India, hundreds of students staged a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Kabul. After the Covid restrictions were abolished, Afghan students who were enrolled in Indian educational institutions are still unable to return and resume their studies.

The Indian government offered these pupils scholarships, but they are still awaiting visas to enter India. More than 13,000 Afghan students have enrolled in Indian universities, according to the Afghan embassy.

The planned protest, however, was short-lived as Taliban gunmen fired rounds into the air to scatter the demonstrators.

Notably, India still does not formally recognise the Taliban administration diplomatically.

Read Also Watch: Students in Pakistan stopped from waving Indian tricolour at Nishtar Medical University