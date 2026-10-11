Sainath High School Alumni Turn Reunion Into Heritage Trek At Raigad Fort, Introduce Children To Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy |

Turning a school reunion into a lesson in history and heritage, former students of Sainath High School in Alkuti, from the 1998 batch, brought together around 40 family members for a trek to Raigad Fort, introducing their children to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a firsthand experience of the historic capital of Swarajya.

Beyond Screens And Textbooks

Moving beyond digital screens and textbook lessons, the alumni initiative combined a fort trek, historical storytelling, devotional music and traditional Maharashtrian cuisine to bring the next generation closer to Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage.

“We wanted to disconnect from electronic devices and instead explore nature and historical sites. We also wanted our children to experience this beyond the classroom, so we brought them along on the trip. Of the 100 alumni, 40 volunteered to be part of the initiative,” said Santosh Thorat, an alumnus.

Exploring Shivaji Maharaj's Capital

The group began its trek from Pachad, at the foothills of Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s kingdom. Accompanied by guide Manish Gore, the participants explored the historic fort and learnt about the Maratha ruler’s life, military strategy and vision of Swarajya.

The visit covered several important landmarks, including the Maha Darwaja, the royal court and throne, the marketplace and Takmak Tok. For the children, walking through the fort and hearing stories associated with its history offered an opportunity to connect with the past beyond what they could learn in a classroom.

Trek Tests Participants' Endurance

The trek also tested the participants’ endurance, with four members completing the climb to the fort in 50 minutes. The physical challenge added another dimension to the outing, which sought to combine outdoor activity with heritage education.

The group’s experience was enriched by music and devotion. Sukhada Thorat sang Namo Shivaji Raja, paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and adding a musical touch to the historical excursion. The participants also visited the Jagdishwar temple, an important landmark associated with the fort’s history, where a devotional musical performance formed part of the visit.

Traditional Maharashtrian food was another highlight, with the group enjoying zunka-bhakri at Gore Mavshi’s hut, adding a local culinary experience to the day’s activities.

For the alumni, the outing was an opportunity to renew friendships formed during their school years while creating meaningful memories with their families. By bringing their children along, they also sought to pass on an appreciation of Maharashtra’s history, culture and natural heritage through direct experience.

The initiative highlighted how school reunions can extend beyond nostalgia, becoming opportunities for families to reconnect with nature, explore historical landmarks and introduce younger generations to the stories that have shaped the state’s identity.

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