Andhra University | File Pic

Visakhapatnam, April 25: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a bevy of other eminent personalities are expected to participate in the centenary celebrations of Andhra University here on April 27.

Established in 1926 during the British colonial period under the Madras University Act, Andhra University was meant to serve the entire linguistic region of the state as a residential teaching-cum-affiliating multi-disciplinary university.

Over the years, the 100-year-old varsity has produced several notable alumni that include former RBI Governor D Subba Rao, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, GMR Group founder G Mallikarjuna Rao, CYIENT founder and executive chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, Press Trust of India (PTI) editor-in-chief and chief executive Vijay Joshi and several others. Joshi studied an MSc in marine geology at the university.

Located in a sprawling campus of 425 acres, the scenic university has the Kailasa Hill as its backdrop and the beautiful Bay of Bengal at its front, offering a picturesque character.

Renowned statistician CR Rao was the university's founder vice chancellor. He was succeeded by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who had served as the second president of India.

According to the centenary schedule, Tendulkar is expected to land in Vizag Airport around 2.30 pm on Monday and proceed to the university, while the Vice President is expected to arrive around 4 pm.

Following a guard of honour for the Vice President and other proceedings, Andhra University will felicitate Radhakrishnan.

Later, a commemorative coin, stamp, coffee table book and heritage book will be released, followed by digital inaugurations and virtual foundation stone laying ceremonies.

Likewise, the varsity will ink deals with the University of Florida, Oxmiq Labs Inc and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

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A series of speeches will follow, featuring Tendulkar, CM Naidu, Radhakrishnan, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Telugu movie director Trivikram Srinivas and others.

Following the addresses, excellence awards will be presented to 10 distinguished alumni, who include Venkaiah Naidu, former home secretary K Padmanabhaiah, former IIT - Delhi director VS Raju, Srinivas and others.

Later, batting virtuoso Tendulkar will be felicitated, and the centenary ceremony will be concluded among other proceedings.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)