SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2026 Released For April 27 At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link To Download Here

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2026: The SSC GD 2026 admit card has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website, ssc.gov.in, for applicants who will take the test on April 27. The SSC GD test is scheduled to take place between April 27 and May 30. Applicants can visit the official website or use the download link below to obtain their hall pass for the SSC GD exam.

On April 19, the SSC GD 2026 city notification slip was made public by the government. A candidate must bring their admit card and a current photo ID to the testing location.

Direct link to download admit card

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

Admit Card Released For: April 27, 2026 exam

SSC GD Exam Start Date: April 27, 2026

SSC GD Exam End Date: May 30, 2026

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The SSC GD admission card 2026 can be downloaded by candidates via the procedures listed below:

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click the link for the SSC GD admission card.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration ID to log in.

Step 4: The SSC GD admission card can be downloaded.

Step 5: Make a copy.

Direct link to download admit card