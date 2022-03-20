RV University launches Centre for Visual and Performing Arts

The RV University announced it has launched the Centre for Visual and Performing Arts to bridge the gap in conservation, performing arts and art education.

It was launched last evening in Bengaluru attended by celebrities like the Founder of Ranga Shankara, Arundhati Nag, former MP, Rajya Sabha, B Jayashree and renowned Kannada author Jayant Kaikini.

In his Presidential Address, Dr M.K. Panduranga Setty, Chancellor, RV University and President Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust said, “The future workplaces of the world are looking at creativity, collaboration and communication. These are skills of artistic training. A solid foundation of knowledge and the ability to think innovatively and creatively is the aspiration of every Liberal Arts School and global economy. At RV University, we want to promote that. We remain committed not merely to academic excellence, but academic excellence with the ability to creatively solve problems, to be able to work with society and make it a more livable place”.

The centre offers: Doctoral students work with subject experts from the industry; collaboration with renowned visiting artists and experts; students gain valuable real-world experience; and an opportunity to launch a career with guidance from industry leaders

Plans of the Centre

Outlining the plans of the Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. YSR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University said, “We have received a philanthropic grant from C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewelers to organise an Annual Music Festival in Bengaluru in November 2022. Subsequently, we have plans to start an annual theatre and annual dance festival. We will forge collaborations with the top cultural institutions, art and theatre schools, music sabhas, major national and international festivals, museums, and art galleries.”

Highlighting the RV University’s commitment to make this Centre a vibrant entity and organise year round activities, Vice Chancellor, RVU, Dr. Murthy said, “The Centre will host workshops, conferences, lecture demonstrations by leading performing artistes and artist-in-residence programmes. The Centre will offer a range of certificate courses, short term courses, and weekend programmes that will provide great learning opportunities to students and the community.”

Arundhati Nag, said, “It is an important day for all of us as RV University has launched the Centre for Visual and Performing Arts. I hope that not only the students from the University learn the importance of art and culture in our lives, but others across the country get an opportunity to use the impressive infrastructure of RVU, and benefit from that.”

B Jayashree highlighted the importance of the Centre in bringing in connection with culture across the country and the world. She said, “The RV Group of Educational Institutions have contributed immensely to the education system in India, by offering high quality education at an affordable cost. By opening this new Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, it has opened new doors and opportunities for students and others to pursue their passion”.

Jayant Kaikini reminiscing about how the world of music and performing arts have undergone a massive change over the last few decades, said, “Today’s generation of youth are very fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue their passion and dreams, thanks to entities like the Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, and I hope that they will make full use of this.”

The launch event was held at RV Dental College auditorium in JP Nagar, Bangalore.

Professor Deepa Ganesh, Executive Director, Centre for Visual and Performing Arts said, “Art was never insular, it was always profoundly impacted by the socio-political happenings of the society. To study art, therefore, not only holds clues to the past but has keys to handle the future. The Centre for Visual and Performing Arts wants to somewhat think like a disrupter. The Centre, unlike conventional departments, wants to be a space for dialogue. It is open to both traditions and to the innovation of contemporary times. It is not interested in a hybrid model but in a conversation, debate and collaboration of cultures. It is interested in the knowledge systems, documented and oral. It aspires to focus on socially relevant and participatory practices and encourages projects that investigate the nature of art and society.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:27 PM IST