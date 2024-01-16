Russian Student Sentenced To Five Years For Sabotage And Pro-Ukrainian Activities | Representational Image

A 20-year-old student in the country's center was sentenced to five years in prison by Russia on Monday, local authorities revealed. The student was accused of organizing sabotage operations on military bases and coordinating with Ukrainian secret services, as per a French media agency.

The man had previously been arrested on suspicion of working with a foreign state, according to the Kurgan department, a city in central Russia of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The announcement announcing the five-year sentence to Russian news outlets stated, "The defendant planned to commit sabotage at military and social infrastructure facilities," as per a media outlet.

Additionally, the FSB asserted that the unidentified student had intended to share pro-Ukrainian propaganda online and provide information about military and law enforcement operations in the area.

Russia strict against any pro-Ukraine activities

Following the start of protracted hostilities in Ukraine, Russia made criticism of its troops illegal. Thousands of people who spoke out against the fighting have been imprisoned or punished.

Following the outbreak of full-scale hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has detained numerous foreign nationals and foreign nationals on suspicion of collaborating with Kyiv or organizing assaults against army facilities.