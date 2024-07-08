Russia Emerges As New Hub For Indian Medical Students

Freepik

Russia is now experiencing an inflow of Indian students, with over 15,000 choosing to study medical there, in a departure from more conventional destinations like China and Ukraine.

While speaking with PTI, Dr Ashok Patel, an Indian students representative at Orenburg State Medical University said, “There are above 15,000 Indian students doing medical studies. Most of Indian students used to study in China and Ukraine. But due to the current situation, the students are now heading to Russia. The Visa process has been simplified. Now the studies are happening in English medium. The pass out ratio has increased. There are no racism here. Russians value Indians a lot. They have adapted the Indian culture. They know Bollywood a lot. The Indians feel homely. There are no security concerns."

According to economic times, earlier, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov expressed hope that the Russian Federation and India may come to an agreement about mutual recognition of academic degrees, given the rising number of Indian students studying for professional degrees in Russia. According to him, professionals like doctors will be able to begin practicing here due to a mutual recognition agreement, removing the need for additional training.