RSS-BJP meeting: New Education Policy 2020 discussed on the first day

New Delhi: Discussion on important issues regarding education and the National Education Policy 2020 was held on the first day of the two-day meeting of BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leaders on Tuesday.

Apart from senior RSS leader Suresh Soni, representatives of various organisations associated with the RSS working in the field of education were present in the meeting in New Delhi.



According to sources, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the meeting on behalf of the government, shared information related to the National Education Policy-2020 and the government's policy on important issues related to the education sector. Pradhan also shared details of the efforts being made by the government in the field of education.



The impact of the situation arising because of Corona and its effects on the education sector was also discussed.

In the meeting, the RSS leaders asked several questions and provided suggestions to the Union Minister regarding the education policy of the government. According to the sources, RSS wants the policy to be implemented expeditiously.

On the last day of the meeting on Wednesday (today), special issues related to education would be discussed.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:16 PM IST