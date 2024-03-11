 RSMSSB Releases Revised Exam Schedule For 2024-25 Recruitment, Check Dates Now!
Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has recently published the revised tentative examination schedule for multiple positions for the years 2024-25. Applicants who have registered for the RSMSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 can now view the examination timetable on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official timetable, the exam for recruiting female surveyors is scheduled to take place on June 22. Subsequently, the exam for Junior Instructor (Fitter) will be held on June 26, and the exam for Junior Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician Direct Recruitment Exam 2024) is scheduled for June 27.

The Junior Instructor (Electrician) recruitment exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 29. On July 13, the surveyor (Female) recruitment exam will be held, followed by the Junior Instructor (Mechanical Diesel) recruitment exam on July 27.

Candidates should save the dates of September 21, 22, 23, and 24 for the common eligibility test for graduation level. The Animal Attendant Direct Recruitment exam for 2024 is set to occur on December 15, 16, 17, and 18. Additionally, the exam for the hostel superintendent will be held on July 28.

Steps To Download RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 Exam Schedule

1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

2. Click on the provided link on the website.

3. The exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

4. Save and download for future use.

