RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-Level Exam Starts Today, Check Date, Timing and Guidelines

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB, is scheduled to hold the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET) on October 22.The Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) at the 12th level attempts to select qualified applicants for a variety of positions, including Forest Ranger, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant, Constable, and Jamadar.

Important Dates:

Exam Dates: October 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2024.

Shift Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

On the day of the exam, candidates must produce their admit cards; those who do not will not be permitted to enter the exam room. The official websites, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, offer the ability to download admit cards.

How to download the 2024 RSMSSB 12th CET admit card:

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click the "admit card" tab on the home page.

Choose the name of the test.

Go to the next page and click "get admit card".

Input your birthdate, application number, and the security text that appears.

Download your admission card after submitting your information.

Guidelines need to follow:

To ensure that all verification procedures are finished on time, arrive at the exam location at least 45 to 60 minutes prior to the start of the test.

The hall ticket will provide information about the exam hour and admittance time. It is not permitted to enter after the designated entry time.

Personal items such as watches, programmable calculators, pagers, tablets, iPads, Bluetooth, cell phones, and other electronic devices are not allowed in the exam room.

Candidates must conduct themselves in a structured and disciplined manner while taking the exam.

Examinees who are discovered to have used unfair methods will be eliminated.

Candidates are required to bring a physical copy of their admit card and proof of identity to the Rajasthan CET exam location.

To improve their chances of passing the exam, candidates should try the Rajasthan CET practice exams.