RSMSSB CET 2024 Notification Out, Apply From August 9; Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern & More

Representative Pic | File

The notification for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board's CET 2024 has been released. On August 9, 2024, the registration procedure will start on the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Common Eligibility Test application period ends on September 9, 2024.

The Board will administer the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) at the designated examination venues from September 25 to September 28, 2024 and the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) from October 23 to October 26.

All candidates will get their online admission cards from the Board exclusively via the Board website. No admit card will be mailed by the Board.

Eligibility Criteria

The Department of Personnel announced on May 23, 2022, and October 13, 2022, that "Graduation or its equivalent" will be the minimum educational requirement to appear in the graduate level CET.



Candidates that are interested should be no older than 18 years old and no older than 40.

Exam Pattern



There will be 150 questions in the test, with a possible 300 points. Three hours are allotted for the exam. Every question will have an equal number of marks and be multiple choice. One-third (1/3) of the question's integer marks will be subtracted as negative marking for each incorrect response.

Application Fees



Applications from the general and semi-layer categories will cost ₹600. Other backward or extremely backward classes will cost ₹600.



The application fee for candidates from Rajasthan's non-chemer layer categories who are members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Very Backward Classes, and Economically Weak Sections is Rs 400. The application fees for all candidates with disabilities is also Rs 400.

How to apply?

-Open rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by using the URL http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

-Beginning on August 9, 2024, click the registration link that can be found on the homepage.

-Provide the requested information on the application and attach the appropriate files.

-Use one of the online payment options offered to submit the application money.

-Verify that all the information is accurate and send in the application.

