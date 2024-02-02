RRB Technicians Recruitment 2024: 9,000 Vacancies Open for Aspirants

PTI

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have unveiled plans for the recruitment of Technicians, with a staggering 9,000 vacancies up for grabs. Aspiring candidates can anticipate the official notification, scheduled for release in February 2024, with online registrations expected to commence in March or April of the same year.

Key Details:

Vacancies:

A total of 9,000 vacancies are available, spread across 21 Railway Boards. The detailed notification, outlining region-wise distribution, will be accessible on the official website: www.recruitmentrrb.in.

Selection Process:

The Technician recruitment process will consist of two stages - the First Stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) and the Second Stage of CBT.

Important Dates:

Official Notification Release: February 2024

Online Registrations: March or April 2024

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: $500

SC/ST/PH: $250

All Category Female: $250

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for Technician recruitment, candidates must have completed 10th grade along with an ITI in the relevant trade or possess a 10th-grade certificate with an apprenticeship in the corresponding field.

How to Apply:

Access the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) by entering the URL into your web browser.

On the RRB homepage, locate the section pertaining to ongoing Technicians Recruitment (CEN No. 02/2024) and click to proceed.

Thoroughly review the Technician Recruitment 2024 official notification to understand eligibility criteria, important dates, and other essential details.

Identify and select the "Apply Online" or "Online Registration" link within the Technician Recruitment section to access the application form.

Provide accurate details in the online application form, including personal information, educational qualifications, and other particulars as per the instructions.

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and follow specified guidelines for photographs and signatures.

Make the application fee payment through online payment options.

Prospective candidates are advised to monitor the official RRB websites for timely updates and announcements regarding this recruitment drive.