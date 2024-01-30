Railway Recruitment Board Announces Schedule For Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Exams 2024

On January 30th, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) shared the tentative schedule for Computer-Based Tests 1 and 2 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) positions. These positions have 5696 vacancies, and the recruitment is against CEN 01/2024. The application deadline is February 19th.

Applicants are advised to complete the application process early to avoid last-minute issues. The next recruitment cycle for ALP is provisionally planned for January 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

For those interested in applying, the eligibility criteria include being 10th class passed and holding ITI. The application process started on January 20th, and the last date is February 19th. Modifications can be made from February 20th to 29th, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC, ITI from recognized institutions, or a 3-year diploma in relevant engineering disciplines. Age Limit for the exam is between 18 to 30 years.

The RRB ALP exam is popular among 10th pass candidates. The recruitment notification contains detailed information about eligibility, exam pattern, and syllabus. The RRB ALP 2024 notification PDF can be downloaded from the official website.

The ALP selection involves First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 1), Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2), Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Exam (ME).

How To Apply For The RRB ALP Exam

Step 1: Visit the RRB official website.

Step 2: Now, click the link for the RRB ALP 2024 Notification.

Step 3: Now write in your personal information when signing up.

Step 4: Key in the one-time password (OTP) to validate and proceed.

Step 5: Log in and enter the necessary information for the application.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and proceed.

Step 7: Download and print the application for future use.