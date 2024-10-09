 RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
There will be 3,445 posts filled for undergraduate positions and 8,113 posts filled for graduate positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 | Picture for representation

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) employment application period has been extended by the Railway employment Board (RRB) today. The registration date for undergraduate positions has been extended to October 27, while the graduate positions' deadline of October 20 has not changed. The UG posts have an earlier deadline of October 13.

After the closing deadline, fees must be paid by October 29. The RRB NTPC modification window is open from October 30 to November 6.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill about 11,558 graduate and undergraduate positions. There will be 3,445 posts filled for undergraduate positions and 8,113 posts filled for graduate positions.

Application fees

For SC, ST, female, PwBD, transgender, ex-servicemen, minority, and economically backward class (EBC) candidates, the application cost for RRB NTPC 2024 is ₹250. The application cost for all other candidates is ₹500.

How to apply?

-Go to RRB's official website.
-Click the link to access the online form.
-You'll see a link on the screen.
-Register by filling out the necessary information.

-After registering successfully, use the generated credentials to log in.
-Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, submit it, and pay the application cost.
-For future use, print off the RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 application form.

Exam pattern

After deducting bank fees, candidates who take the computer-based test (CBT) will be eligible for a partial reimbursement of the application price.

The examination procedure will consist of two stages: the computer-based test (CBT) and the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) or typing skill test (TST), depending on the post.

