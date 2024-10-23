 RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in
RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Boards have launched the RRB NTPC application correction window for graduate positions today, October 23, 2024.

Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Boards have launched the RRB NTPC application correction window for graduate positions today, October 23, 2024. Only registered candidates are able to use the RRB NTPC 2024 application correction option to make changes online. The RRB NTPC application form must be edited online by October 30, 2024.

According to the official website, candidates can access the RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window. Previously, on October 20, 2024, the application period for RRB NTPC 2024 graduate positions ended. The undergraduate admission procedure is still open, though. The RRB NTPC application form for UG positions must be completed by October 27, 2024.

How to make corrections in application form:

Step 1: Visit RRBs' official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

Step 3: The screen will display the RRB NTPC application form.

Step 4: At this point, make the necessary adjustments.

Step 5: Pay the modification charge and submit the form. 

RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check
Fees: 

Modification Fee for RRB NTPC Correction Facility: INR 100

Additional Fee for Changing Category from SC/ST to UR or OBC: INR 250 (in addition to the modification fee)

Additional Fee for Changing Category from Ex-SM/PwBD/Female/Transgender to UR/OBC (NCL)/Non-Ex-SM/Non-PwBD/Male, etc:  INR 250 (in addition to the modification fee)

Computer-based testing will be used for the RRB NTPC 2024 exam. Candidates must study for the test on subjects like logic, general awareness, math skills, and general intelligence. There will be 100 questions on the test. For this test, a maximum score of 100 is permitted. Every question will be of the objective kind in accordance with the exam format. Each incorrect response will result in a 1/3 deduction in score.

