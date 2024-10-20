 RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate Application Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in, UG Posts Open Until October 27
RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate Application Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in, UG Posts Open Until October 27

RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate Application Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in, UG Posts Open Until October 27

The recruitment covers 11,558 vacancies, with 8,113 for graduates and 3,445 for undergraduates. Fee payments and edit windows follow respective deadlines. Visit rrbapply.gov.in for details.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 | Picture for representation

Today, October 20, is the last day to apply for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate posts under RRB NTPC 2024. Eligible candidates can complete their applications online at rrbapply.gov.in. The deadline was previously set for October 13 but was extended to accommodate more candidates.

For undergraduate (UG) posts, the application deadline has also been extended. Originally set for October 20, the new deadline is now October 27, giving applicants more time to submit their forms.

RRB NTPC 2024: Important Dates

For Graduate Posts:

Last date to apply: October 20

Fee payment window: October 21-22

Edit window: October 23-30

Last date to apply: October 27

Fee payment window: October 28-29

Edit window: October 30 - November 6

Note: During the edit window, candidates will not be able to modify the details entered in the ‘create an account’ section or the RRB preferences.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, divided between graduate and undergraduate positions:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990

Trains Clerk: 72

Application Fees

₹250 for Women, SC, ST, PwD, Transgender, Ex-servicemen, Minorities, and EBC candidates.

₹500 for all other candidates.

A portion of the fee, minus bank charges, will be refunded to candidates who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

For more details, candidates should visit the official Railway Recruitment Boards website.

