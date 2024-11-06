 RRB NTPC 2024: Application Correction Window Closes Today; What Cannot Be Edited?
On October 30, 2024, the RRB NTPC application rectification window opened.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC 2024 | Official Website

For a variety of undergraduate positions, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the rectification window today, November 6, 2024. On the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can use the RRB NTPC 2024 application correction tool to make changes.

The email address and mobile number cannot be altered after submission. Except these two fields, candidates can alter all other fields in their application forms.

How to make changes?

To make modifications to the Railway RRB NTPC 2024 application form, candidates must provide their login information, which includes their application number and birthday.


-Visit RRBs' official website.
-Enter your registration ID and password to log in on the homepage.
-The screen will display the RRB NTPC application form.
-At this point, only modify the designated fields as needed.

-Complete the form and pay the adjustment charge.

RRB NTPC 2024

The goal of the RRB NTPC recruitment is to fill 11,558 vacancies in the department, 3,445 of which are reserved for undergraduates. These positions include commercial/ticket clerk, rail clerk, junior clerk/typist, and accounts clerk/typist.

After deducting bank fees, candidates who take the computer-based test (CBT) will be eligible for a partial reimbursement of the application price.

The examination procedure will consist of two stages: the computer-based test (CBT) and the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) or typing skill test (TST), depending on the post.

