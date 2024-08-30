 RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Correction Window To Open Today, Make Changes Till September 8
A total of 7951 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign, including 17 for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research and 7934 for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

On August 30, 2024, today Railway Recruitment Boards will open the rectification window for RRB JE Recruitment 2024. September 8, 2024 is the last day to make changes to the modification fees. When the link is activated, candidates can check it at rrbapply.gov.in, the official RRB Apply website, to make modifications to their application form.


Modification Fees

Candidates may amend, replace, or rectify any information, with the exception of the information entered into the "Create an Account" form (such as their email address and mobile number) and their selected RRB, by paying a modification fee of ₹250/- (non-refundable) for each instance starting today.

The information entered in the "Create an Account" form, including the selected RRB and email address and mobile number, cannot be altered.

Screening Process

To create a shortlist of candidates, the RRB will conduct a two-stage computer-based test (CBT). The medical examination and document verification (DV) will come next. Candidates can examine the RRBs' official website for additional pertinent information.

How to make changes?

-Go to rrbapply.gov.in, the official website of RRB Apply.
-The RRB JE Recruitment 2024 rectification window link is accessible from the homepage. Click on it.
-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.
-Once you click submit, your application form will show up.
-Examine the application and make the necessary adjustments.
-After clicking "Submit," pay the application cost.
-Get the confirmation page by downloading it.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

