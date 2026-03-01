RRB Group D Registration Window 2026 Concludes Tomorrow; Apply Before Deadline For 22,195 Railway Vacancies

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application window for Group D Recruitment 2026 tomorrow. This recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies in various departments of the Indian Railways. The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and will be available until March 2, 2026, via the official RRB website.

Candidates who have completed Class 10 or possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) are eligible to apply. There are several Level-1 positions open, including Track Maintainer Grade IV, Pointsman-B, Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), and Assistant (Signal and Telecom).

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Opening date & time for online submission of applications: 31 January 2026 (00:00 hrs)

Closing date & time for online submission of applications: 02 March 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Last date for application fee payment: 04 March 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Modification window (with modification fee): 05 March 2026 to 14 March 2026 (23:59 hrs) Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ and ‘Chosen Railway’ cannot be modified.

Window for eligible scribe candidates to submit scribe details: 15 March 2026 to 19 March 2026

Direct Link To Check Official Notification



RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the Railway Recruitment Boards' official website.

Step 2: Select the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: Register with your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Enter your personal and educational information on the application.

Step 5: Add your signature and photo.

Step 6: Pay the online application fee.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for your records and submit the form.

Direct Link To Apply



RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates should note that the partial refund of the fee will be provided after candidates appear for the CBT.

General category and OBC candidates - Rs 500

SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates - Rs 250

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple phases:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination