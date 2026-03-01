CBSE Postpones Class 10 & 12 Board Exams In Middle East; New Dates Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official circular dated March 1, 2026, announcing the postponement of the Class X and Class XII board exams scheduled for March 2, 2026 in all Middle Eastern regions. The decision was made in light of the current situation in various parts of the Middle East, prompting the Board to temporarily change the examination schedule for affected students.

The Board has confirmed that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations set for Monday, 02 March 2026, stand postponed for students in CBSE-affiliated schools across the following countries:

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

CBSE has stated that revised dates for these exams will be released later.

Exams After March 5 Under Review

The situation is being closely watched by CBSE. The Board will decide on the status of examinations scheduled starting on March 5, 2026, following a formal review meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Guidelines for Students and Schools

Affected students are advised by CBSE to:

Stay in touch with their respective schools for timely updates.

Follow only official announcements issued by CBSE.

In order to facilitate efficient communication and coordinated action, the circular, which was signed by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has also been distributed to Indian ambassadors in Middle Eastern nations and pertinent CBSE regional directors.

CBSE had earlier issued a clarification regarding a fake circular that falsely claimed the cancellation of board exams in Middle Eastern centers.