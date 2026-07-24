RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released For August 3 Exam; Here’s How To Access

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on July 24 for candidates scheduled to appear in the August 3, 2026 examination. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by logging in to their respective regional RRB websites using their registration number and password or date of birth.

The exam city intimation slip is issued to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. It is not the admit card. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 will be released four days before the candidate's respective exam date.

Direct Link To Check

RRB Group D Exam City: How to Download RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the exam city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and click on Login.

Step 5: The exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

RRB Group D Exam City: Details Mentioned on the Exam City Intimation Slip

After downloading the slip, candidates should verify the following information:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Exam date

Exam shift

Reporting time

Allotted exam city

RRB region

SC/ST travel authority details (if applicable)

RRB Group D 2026 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing for the examination should keep the following instructions in mind:

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the examination centre.

Verify all details mentioned on the city intimation slip and admit card before the examination.

Reach the examination centre at least 15 minutes before the reporting time.

Complete the biometric verification process as instructed.

Do not carry electronic gadgets, calculators, books, notes, or any other prohibited items into the examination hall.

RRB Group D 2026 Exam Schedule

The RRB Group D 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026. The Railway Recruitment Board will release the exam city intimation slip approximately 10 days before each candidate's scheduled exam date, while the admit card will be made available four days prior to the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective regional RRB websites for the latest updates.