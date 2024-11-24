 RRB ALP Admit Cards For November 28 Exam To Be Released Today, Check Details
Candidates can download them from the official Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) websites. The CBT 1 exam will be held from November 25 to 29. The recruitment includes five stages, with 18,799 ALP vacancies.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

Admit cards for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination, scheduled for November 28, will be released today, November 24. Once available, candidates can download their RRB ALP admit cards from the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Link

The RRB ALP Computer Based Test (CBT 1) will take place from November 25 to 29, with admit cards being issued four days before each exam date. Admit cards for the November 25 and 26 exams have already been released.

RRB ALP Admit Card for November 28: Available today, November 24

RRB ALP Admit Card for November 29: Available tomorrow, November 25

Candidates can find details such as their roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, and exam center on their admit cards. It is mandatory to bring a printed copy of the admit card and any other required documents to the exam venue.

The recruitment process for the Assistant Loco Pilot includes five stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT 1)

CBT 2

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

How to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the RRB you applied to.

Click on the ALP admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to check their registered mobile number or email for updates, as the RRBs may send notifications about the admit card release via SMS or email.

