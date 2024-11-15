RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!

RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

According to a number of media reports, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to make the RRB ALP Exam City Intimation Slips available today, November 15, 2024. For applicants taking the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is set for November 25–29, 2024, this information is essential as candidates can prepare their travel plans well in advance.

How to download city intimation slip?

-Visit the https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ official website.

-Enter your date of birth or registration number and password to log in on the homepage.

-Your assigned exam city and date will be shown on the slip.

-Download the document and print it out for your records.

RRB exam admit cards will be available on the official RRB website approximately 10 days before the examination day. Please note that it is crucial for candidates to carry their admit cards with them on the day of exam. If any candidate is found without it, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.



How to Download RRB Exams 2024 Admit Cards:



Step 1: Go to the official RRB website.

Step 2: Find the download link for the admittance card.

Step 3: Enter your birthday and registration number.

Step 4: Verify the information on the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Once downloaded, print the admit card for future reference.



Candidates are recommended to visit the Railway Recruitment Board's official website for more details.