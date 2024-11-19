 RRB ALP 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 22; Check Latest Update
The dates of the RRB ALP exam are November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 of 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The admit card for the Assistant Loco Pilot position will be made available four days before to the exam date specified in the exam city information sheets, as previously confirmed by RRB. This means that the RRBs will release the RRB ALP admit card 2024 on November 22, 2024.

After it is uploaded by the relevant authority, all of the students who successfully applied for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2024 exam will be able to download the RRB ALP CBT 1 Admit Card 2024 region/zone wise and exam date here.

How to download?

-Go to www.recruitmentrrb.in, the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) official website.
-On the home page, select the Admit Card for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) link.
-Click the link on the main page and enter your login information.
-The necessary admission card will open in a new window for candidates.
-Save it for later use after downloading it.

Originally, RRB announced 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts. However, due to increased demand from other Zonal Railways, the number of open posts has been upped to 18,799.

Screening process

The selection process for RRB ALP 2024 consists of five steps, commencing with two Computer Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2). After passing these examinations, candidates will be required to take a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), followed by Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination (ME) to complete the recruitment process.

Candidates are recommended to visit the official RRB websites on a frequent basis for updates on exam dates and admission card release.

