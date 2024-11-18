 Punjab STET 2024 Admit Card Anytime Soon At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Check Here
The exam is set to take place on December 1.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
PSTET 2024 | Official Website

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) admit card will be made available online on November 18. The PSTET Admit Card is available for download on the official website for those who have applied for the exam. The exam is set to take place on December 1st.

The PSTET eligibility certificate will be given to candidates who meet the minimum needed score when the written test results are revealed. Candidates who possess this credential are eligible to teach in Punjab government schools and it is valid for life.

How to download?

-Visit pstet.pseb.ac.in, the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test's official website.
-Select "Login."

Bihar STET 2024 Result Declared; Check Details HERE
-You will be redirected to the updated page.
-After entering your password and email address, click the "Submit" button.
-Save the Punjab TET Admit Card 2024 for further use after downloading it.

Exam pattern

For the TET, there will be two papers: Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 2 is for those who want to teach courses I through V, and Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes VI through VIII. A person must appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II) if they plan to teach classes I through V or VI through VIII. There are multiple-choice questions in both papers.

