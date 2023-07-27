 RPSC SR Teacher Grade 2 Re-Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now from RPSC Rajasthan Website
The RPSC Re-Examination for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 GK (Group A and B) will be conducted on July 30 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
RPSC SR Teacher Grade 2 Re-Exam Admit Card Released | Representative Image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the upcoming re-examination. Aspirants can now download their admit cards from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card is a crucial document as it grants entry to the examination center and allows candidates to participate in the re-exam for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 post.

Steps to download RPSC SR Teacher Grade 2 Re-Exam Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the RPSC homepage, candidates will find a section labeled "RPSC SR Teacher Grade 2 Re-Exam Admit Card."

Step 3: Candidates will be prompted to enter their login credentials. These credentials typically include the application number, date of birth, and any other required details.

Step 4: Candidates should carefully verify the details for accuracy and then click on the "Submit" or "Download Admit Card" button.

Step 5: Candidates should review all the information mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination center, and exam date.

Step 6: After confirming the details, candidates can proceed to download the admit card to their device.

Step 7:It is crucial to take a printout of the admit card. This printed copy must be safely kept and carried to the examination center on the day of the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Re-Exam.

Candidates can visit the official website to stay updated.

