D.El.Ed. Semester Exams 2023 Postponed Owing To UPSSSC VDO Re-Examination

The semester examination for the first and third batch of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) is postponed. This is owing to the re-examination of the Village Development Officer (VDO). This exam was originally scheduled on June 26 to July 1, 2023, However, now the exams have now been rescheduled to July 3-8, 2023.

In line with Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary of examination regulatory authority office, the decision of postponing this exam was made with respect to the request from candidates owing to the VDO re-examination. A total of 14.27 lakh candidates are expected to appear for these exams.

Keeping a view of coming exams, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Praveer Kumar instructed Divisional Commissioners to make necessary preparations during a joint video conferencing session.

A total number of 737 exam center have been established for a flawless exam process. Following that, the chief secretary have emphasized the importance of maintaining order and preventing any chaos, similar to previous qualifying examination. This is a significant movement of people expected throughout the district.

Now, with the rescheduled dates, the first semester exams is set to be from July 3 to 5, 2023. On the other hand, third semester exams will be held from July 6 to 8, 2023. Candidates must keep an eye for further announcement and instructions from Examination Regulatory Authority Office regarding the revised examination schedule.