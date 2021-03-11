Uttar Pradesh: VDO stabbed to death in brawl during birthday celebration

Lucknow: A Village Development Officer (VDO) was stabbed to death while his brother suffered injuries in a brawl during his birthday party celebration at a dhaba in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A resident of Gorabazar in Ghazipur, Vikas Yadav, who was posted as VDO in Dobhi village in Jaunpur, had gone to Kalika dhaba on the outskirts of Tulsipur to celebrate his birthday along with his brother and friends on Wednesday night.

While celebrations were on, they were attacked by the dhabha owner and his staff with knives, soda bottles, and iron rods over some issue. The dhabha owners and his staffer stabbed Vikas and his brother Som Yadav several times.

The Superintendent of Police Ghazipur said that both the brothers sustained serious injuries during the brawl. They were immediately rushed to district hospital. Vikas was shifted to BHU Hospital in Varanasi when his condition deteriorated.

The VDO succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. His brother, however, survived the attack and is stable now.

The police have arrested the dhaba owner, manager, and two of his staffers. Later, police rounded up eight more persons. A case has been registered on a complaint by deceased’s family members.