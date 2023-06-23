RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The application process will commence from June 26 and the last date to apply is July 25, 2023.
Vacancy Details
The RPSC is inviting online applications for 1913 vacancies, categorised as
Botany: 70 posts
Chemistry: 81 posts
Mathematics: 53 posts
Physics: 60 posts
Zoology: 64 posts
Business Administration: 71 posts
Economics: 103 Posts
English: 153 Posts
Geography: 150 Posts
Hindi: 214 Posts
History: 177 Posts
Sociology: 80 Posts
Political Science: 181 Posts
Application Fee:
Application fees for the general category is Rs 600
For OBC/BC and SC/ST candidates is Rs 400
The correction fee of application is Rs 500.
Age Eligibility criteria
Candidates must be between 21 and 44 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process includes a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
The written examination will have three papers in which there will be two subjects concerned with the post that will carry 75 marks and the third one will be an exam on General Studies of Rajasthan carrying 50 marks. The written test is followed by an interview round carrying 24 marks.
Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:
Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on “Current Openings" located at the bottom of the page.
You will be redirected to a new page with the URL www.sbi.co.in/careers.
Search for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.
Click on the Apply Online link and fill out the application form with the required details.
Pay the application fee and
Download the form for future reference.
