RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will commence from June 26 and the last date to apply is July 25, 2023.

Vacancy Details

The RPSC is inviting online applications for 1913 vacancies, categorised as

Botany: 70 posts

Chemistry: 81 posts

Mathematics: 53 posts

Physics: 60 posts

Zoology: 64 posts

Business Administration: 71 posts

Economics: 103 Posts

English: 153 Posts

Geography: 150 Posts

Hindi: 214 Posts

History: 177 Posts

Sociology: 80 Posts

Political Science: 181 Posts

Application Fee:

Application fees for the general category is Rs 600

For OBC/BC and SC/ST candidates is Rs 400

The correction fee of application is Rs 500.

Age Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 21 and 44 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The written examination will have three papers in which there will be two subjects concerned with the post that will carry 75 marks and the third one will be an exam on General Studies of Rajasthan carrying 50 marks. The written test is followed by an interview round carrying 24 marks.

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on “Current Openings" located at the bottom of the page.

You will be redirected to a new page with the URL www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Search for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Click on the Apply Online link and fill out the application form with the required details.

Pay the application fee and

Download the form for future reference.