 RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The application process will commence from June 26 and the last date to apply is July 25, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
BPSC Teacher recruitment 2023: Over 1.70 lakh vacancies notified | Representative Pic

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will commence from June 26 and the last date to apply is July 25, 2023.

Vacancy Details

The RPSC is inviting online applications for 1913 vacancies, categorised as

  • Botany: 70 posts

  • Chemistry: 81 posts

  • Mathematics: 53 posts

  • Physics: 60 posts

  • Zoology: 64 posts

  • Business Administration: 71 posts

  • Economics: 103 Posts

  • English: 153 Posts

  • Geography: 150 Posts

  • Hindi: 214 Posts

  • History: 177 Posts

  • Sociology: 80 Posts

  • Political Science: 181 Posts

Application Fee:

  • Application fees for the general category is Rs 600

  • For OBC/BC and SC/ST candidates is Rs 400

  • The correction fee of application is Rs 500.

Read Also
Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Delayed; Apply July 12 Onwards
article-image

Age Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 21 and 44 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The written examination will have three papers in which there will be two subjects concerned with the post that will carry 75 marks and the third one will be an exam on General Studies of Rajasthan carrying 50 marks. The written test is followed by an interview round carrying 24 marks.

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Click on “Current Openings" located at the bottom of the page.

  • You will be redirected to a new page with the URL www.sbi.co.in/careers.

  • Search for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

  • Click on the Apply Online link and fill out the application form with the required details.

  • Pay the application fee and

  • Download the form for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List To Be OUT on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List To Be OUT on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

Row Over 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble in Telangana Textbook

Row Over 'Secular', 'Socialist' Missing from Preamble in Telangana Textbook

Registration For JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling Closes on June 25, Apply Soon at...

Registration For JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling Closes on June 25, Apply Soon at...

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For Assistant Professors To Begin at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Delayed; Apply July 12 Onwards

Bihar Teachers' Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Delayed; Apply July 12 Onwards