RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2023 Admit Cards Released; Exam On July 20!

The admit cards for the RPSC RAS Mains exam have officially been released. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

The main RPSC RAS examination, originally slated for January 27 and 28, 2024, has been rescheduled. The RPSC RAS main exam is now set to be conducted on July 20 and July 21, 2024.

There will be two shifts for the examination. First shift hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a second shift of 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The district offices of Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur will host the RPSC RAS mains exam.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Help Desk Details: Contact Number: 7340557555/ 9352323625 (9.30 AM to 6.00 PM)

E-mail Address: recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in