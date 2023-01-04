RPSC paper leak: Rajasthan Police announces Rs 25K reward on each of two key accused

Representative Photo |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for those giving information on the whereabouts of paper leak prime accused Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka.

The two are on the run. Both are the main accused in the paper leak case of the second grade teacher examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Although the police raided several places in Rajasthan, there has been no clue on the two absconding accused.

On the instructions of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, the crime branch announced the reward of Rs 25,000 each on both the main accused-- Bhupendra Saran and renowned coaching director Suresh Dhaka.

While private coaching director Suresh Dhaka lives in Nemi Nagar of the Vaishali Nagar area in Jaipur, Bhupendra Saran lives in a colony on Ajmer Road in the Karni Vihar area.

Recently, on the input of Udaipur Police, the Jaipur Police also raided the places of both the accused. In the investigation, it came out that Suresh was handling social media handles of many political leaders.