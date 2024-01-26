RPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1

Representative Image |

In a recent announcement, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has launched a notification for the recruitment exam of Programmer posts for 216 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates who wish to appear for the recruitment exam, can register and apply for the exam on RPSC's official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the registration for the exam is set to begin from February 1, 2024. The eligible candidates can apply for the exam till March 1, 2024.

The selection procedure includes a written examination with Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who score at least 40 percent overall in the written exam will be deemed to have passed. The exam will last for 2 hours.

The fee for unreserved/OBC applicants is ₹600, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay ₹400. Fees must be paid using online methods.

Notably, only eligible candidates can appear for exam. The eligibilty criteria for the upcoming RPSC recruitment exam are mentioned below.

Eligibilty Criteria for RPSC exam 2024

1. The eligible age range for taking the exam is 21 to 40 years.

2. Applicants are required to hold a B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc in Electronics and Communications, Information Technology, M.C.A, or Computer Science.

3. It is also important to note that the degrees are obtained from a legally recognized university in India, or a qualification considered equivalent by the government. This includes an an MBA or M.Tech degree from a university established by law in India, or a qualification recognised as equivalent by the government.

For additional information and the most recent updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of RPSC.