 RPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1

RPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1

RPSC announces 216 Programmer vacancies. Register on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from Feb 1 to Mar 1, 2024. Exam includes written papers I and II.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

In a recent announcement, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has launched a notification for the recruitment exam of Programmer posts for 216 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates who wish to appear for the recruitment exam, can register and apply for the exam on RPSC's official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the registration for the exam is set to begin from February 1, 2024. The eligible candidates can apply for the exam till March 1, 2024.

The selection procedure includes a written examination with Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who score at least 40 percent overall in the written exam will be deemed to have passed. The exam will last for 2 hours.

The fee for unreserved/OBC applicants is ₹600, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay ₹400. Fees must be paid using online methods.

Notably, only eligible candidates can appear for exam. The eligibilty criteria for the upcoming RPSC recruitment exam are mentioned below.

Read Also
Maharashtra Education Department Announces Teacher Recruitment Schedule
article-image

Eligibilty Criteria for RPSC exam 2024

1. The eligible age range for taking the exam is 21 to 40 years.

2. Applicants are required to hold a B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc in Electronics and Communications, Information Technology, M.C.A, or Computer Science.

3. It is also important to note that the degrees are obtained from a legally recognized university in India, or a qualification considered equivalent by the government. This includes an an MBA or M.Tech degree from a university established by law in India, or a qualification recognised as equivalent by the government.

For additional information and the most recent updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of RPSC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1

RPSC Announces Recruitment Exam For 216 Programmer Vacancies, Registration To Begin On February 1

From The Campus: Jai Hind College Students Express Views Over New Co-Curricular Policy, Citing...

From The Campus: Jai Hind College Students Express Views Over New Co-Curricular Policy, Citing...

JEE Mains 2024: Easy Steps To Download Your Admit Card

JEE Mains 2024: Easy Steps To Download Your Admit Card

Florida Universities Removes Sociology As Required Course, Sparking Controversy

Florida Universities Removes Sociology As Required Course, Sparking Controversy

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams