Maharashtra Education Department Announces Teacher Recruitment Schedule | IANS

The Maharashtra School Education Department has issued an official schedule for the recruitment process of teachers. The advertisement and information regarding teacher vacancies will be accessible on the Pavitra Portal until January 29.

The education management concerned will follow government orders dated February 7, 2019, to publish advertisements in newspapers. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be given priority for employment opportunities, and instructions in this regard will be published separately.

In a circular, the education department conveyed that instructions for the advertisement are available on the portal to fill vacant teacher positions in local self-government bodies and private educational institutions. Divisional deputy directors of education and education officers for primary and secondary schools are instructed to finalize pending advertisements on the Pavitra Portal in their respective jurisdictions, according to a report by HT.

In compliance with these instructions, Shree Ghatai Devi Education Institute, Sayli, T. Satara, and Vikram Education Society, Satara, have initiated a new recruitment drive to fill the positions of Shikshak (Teacher). Interested candidates can submit their applications offline through the website mahateacherrecruitment.org.in. The January 2024 advertisement from both institutions collectively announces 2 vacant posts, HT said.

Previously, local self-government organizations and private educational institutions had until January 15 to register subject-specific openings on the portal. The deadline was extended to January 22 to accommodate more openings in the advertising. Candidates still have until January 24 to complete the registration process.