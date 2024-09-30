RPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here

RPF SI 2024 |

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector (SI) application status has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Applicants can now check the progress of their applications online if they applied for these vacancies. Candidates can use their individual accounts on the rrbapply.gov.in website to monitor the status of their RPF application, whether it was accepted or refused. The Railway Recruitment Board will shortly announce the date of the RPF SI Exam, at which point candidates can download their RPF SI Admit Card 2024.

Notifications by SMS and email will be delivered to the registered mobile number and email address that the candidate submitted with their application, in addition to the online check.

How to check?

-Candidates need to go to RPF's official website.

-After going to the website, candidates must enter their login information, which includes password and registration number.

-Click a tab or link labelled "Application Status" or "Check Status" after you log in.

Read Also Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here

-Enter the necessary data, including application number and birthdate.

-Once all the data has been entered, press the "Submit" button. The status of application will appear on the screen.

Screening process



The application has passed the first screening if it is marked as provisionally accepted.

If the application is accepted with conditions and is marked as "Provisionally Accepted with Conditions," candidates will be informed of these conditions.

-If an application is rejected, it indicates that it has not been accepted; candidates will receive an explanation for the denial.