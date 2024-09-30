 RPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here

RPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here

The Railway Recruitment Board will shortly announce the date of the RPF SI Exam, at which point candidates can download their RPF SI Admit Card 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
RPF SI 2024 |

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector (SI) application status has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Applicants can now check the progress of their applications online if they applied for these vacancies. Candidates can use their individual accounts on the rrbapply.gov.in website to monitor the status of their RPF application, whether it was accepted or refused. The Railway Recruitment Board will shortly announce the date of the RPF SI Exam, at which point candidates can download their RPF SI Admit Card 2024.

Notifications by SMS and email will be delivered to the registered mobile number and email address that the candidate submitted with their application, in addition to the online check.

How to check?

-Candidates need to go to RPF's official website.
-After going to the website, candidates must enter their login information, which includes password and registration number.
-Click a tab or link labelled "Application Status" or "Check Status" after you log in.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?
UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed
Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed
Delhi Govt Launches 'Green War Room' To Reduce Pollution Levels In National Capital
Delhi Govt Launches 'Green War Room' To Reduce Pollution Levels In National Capital
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian, Fastest Ever To Complete 27,000 International Runs
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian, Fastest Ever To Complete 27,000 International Runs
Read Also
Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here
article-image

-Enter the necessary data, including application number and birthdate.
-Once all the data has been entered, press the "Submit" button. The status of application will appear on the screen.

Screening process

The application has passed the first screening if it is marked as provisionally accepted.

If the application is accepted with conditions and is marked as "Provisionally Accepted with Conditions," candidates will be informed of these conditions.

-If an application is rejected, it indicates that it has not been accepted; candidates will receive an explanation for the denial.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?

UP AYUSH NEET PG 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates Here

UP AYUSH NEET PG 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates Here

Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!

Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!

RPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here

RPF SI Application Status 2024 Now OUT; Check Screening Process Here

Video: Multiple Schools In Madurai Receive Bomb Threats Via Emails, Students Evacuated

Video: Multiple Schools In Madurai Receive Bomb Threats Via Emails, Students Evacuated