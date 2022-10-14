Round 3 provisional allotment list of KEAM 2022 out, check details here

Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar

Kerala: A round three provisional seat allotment list of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has been issued by the office of the Commissioner of Entrance (CEE) Kerala.

The candidates can check the official website cee.kerala.gov.in and download the KEAM seat allotment list.

To download the seat allotment list, candidates can enter the application number, password, and access code to obtain the same.

The application number of the candidate, rank, college, course and seat type is mentioned in the KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional allotment lis

The KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of the number of available seats, marks obtained by candidates in the entrance exam and choices filled by the candidates. The final list will be prepared after any grievances on the provisional list have been rectified.

To check the same, candidates can visit KEAM 2022 official website – cee.karala.gov.in, then click on the provisional allotment list of round 3 link on the homepage.

After this, the website allows the candidates to enter application number, password, and access code.

After filling all the details, the KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.