KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 2 final seat allotment out

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 2 final allotment result has been declared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates can view and download their KEAM 2022 round 2 allotments by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM seat allotment round 2 list includes the candidate's name, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment, and fee information. Along with the KEAM round 2 allotment results, the Kerala engineering entrance exam cutoff has been released.

Candidates who have received a new allotment must pay the fees specified in the allocation letter at any of Kerala's post offices or online by October 11 at 2 p.m. All students who have been assigned seats must report to the institution on October 11, by 3 p.m.

To Download the KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List:

Cee.kerala.gov.in is the official website.

Select the KEAM 2022 portal.

Then click the link for the final allotment list.

The screen will display the second provisional allotment.

Download and print the allotment list for future reference.