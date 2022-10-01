e-Paper Get App
KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 2 final seat allotment out

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
The KEAM seat allotment round 2 list includes the candidate's name, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment, and fee information | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 2 final allotment result has been declared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates can view and download their KEAM 2022 round 2 allotments by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM seat allotment round 2 list includes the candidate's name, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment, and fee information. Along with the KEAM round 2 allotment results, the Kerala engineering entrance exam cutoff has been released.

Read Also
Karnataka KCET result 2022: UGCET revised ranks out now; Know how to check
article-image

Candidates who have received a new allotment must pay the fees specified in the allocation letter at any of Kerala's post offices or online by October 11 at 2 p.m. All students who have been assigned seats must report to the institution on October 11, by 3 p.m.

To Download the KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List:

  • Cee.kerala.gov.in is the official website.

  • Select the KEAM 2022 portal.

  • Then click the link for the final allotment list.

  • The screen will display the second provisional allotment.

  • Download and print the allotment list for future reference.

