Round 2 allotment list of ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 today; know details here

New Delhi: ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 round 2 seat allotment list will be released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) today, December 30.

The generation of the provisional admission letter will begin today. The process of uploading the documents by the candidates, resubmission of documents (if required), and deposition of the seat acceptance fee will also begin today.

The ICAR AIEEA UG round 2 counselling process can be completed by the candidates through the official website- icarexam.net.

On the counselling portal, candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to pay the non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 10,000. The seat acceptance fee, a part of the admission fee, is also required to be paid by January 6, 2023.

Till January 2, candidates will be able to upload the document in online mode and the document verification will be conducted by the universities online.