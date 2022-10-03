ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: 8 candidates score a perfect 100 in exam

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: In the All India Entrance Examination for Admission [AIEEA (UG)] - 2022, 8 students have scored a perfect score of 100, with a maximum of them coming from Bihar (4), Rajasthan(2), Punjab(1), and Odisha(1).

A total of 89,413 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 61,051 appeared, while some 110 subjects and translators were reported to be involved in preparing the question papers for AIEEA UG.

The exam was conducted in 232 centres across 136 cities.