MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations end tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the Maharashtra CET 2022 counselling registration window tomorrow, October 4.

Candidates who are yet to register for MHT CET counselling can do so by 4 p.m. on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must login with their application number, roll number, and date of birth to complete MHT CET counselling registration 2022.

According to the information released, those who apply through MHT CET scores will not have to pay the counselling registration fee, whereas those who apply through their JEE Main scores will have to pay the fees. Admission to participating institutions will be based on rank, choice filling, and seat availability.

Candidates who have passed the Maharashtra CET or JEE Main 2022 can apply for the counselling round. Candidates must also pay registration fees to complete the registration process.

To register for MHTCET 2022 Counselling: