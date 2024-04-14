Romanian Government Offers Scholarships For Indian Students For Academic Year 2024-25 | File

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the Romanian Government is extending an invitation to Indian students for scholarships for the academic year 2024-25.

Scholarship Details:

Number of Scholarships: 20 scholarships are available for various university studies and research stages.

Duration: Scholarships range from 3 to a maximum of 10 months per candidate.

Eligible Programs: Bachelor's and master's degree programs must be accredited and taught in Romanian language. For doctoral studies, programs may be accredited in English or French.

Application Deadline: The last date to submit applications is April 30, 2024.

Scholarship Benefits:

Covering of tuition and enrollment fees.

Accommodation in student dormitories within the limit of the allocated subsidy.

Monthly scholarship allowance.

Medical assistance in case of emergencies.

Reduced fares for rail and local public transportation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must not hold Romanian citizenship or the citizenship of certain specified European countries.

They should not be members of the diplomatic corps or family members of those accredited in Romania.

Nominees must be submitted through diplomatic channels or relevant partners.

Candidates should not have previously received a scholarship from Romania for the same study level.

Applicants must provide documents from accredited/recognized educational institutions.

Documents must allow enrolment in Romania for the required field and level of study.

Good academic performance is required, with an average of minimum 7 or equivalent.

Age limit: Below 35 for Bachelor and Master Studies, and below 45 for PhD studies or post-university studies.

For doctoral studies, enrollment requires preliminary agreement from a Ph.D. thesis coordinator and passing an admission exam organised by the host university.

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted electronically through the Romanian Embassy.

The electronic application file should include copies of original documents and certified translations if necessary.

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the UGC international notice for detailed information on the required documents for the scholarship application.

For further inquiries, applicants can contact the University Grants Commission.