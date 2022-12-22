Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote ‘Cirkus’ at NMIMS College's Vaayu fest |

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, along with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated comedy film 'Cirkus'. The trailer was unveiled on December 2nd, and it promises unlimited entertainment, a laughter riot, and exposure for families. For the first time, Ranveer Singh plays two roles in the same film. As the promotions began in full swing, the actors reached NMIMS’ Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai, to promote their film at the college’s national-level annual festival 'VAAYU', on the evening of December 20.

Being hosts of the festival was not only an enlightening experience for the students, but also for the pan-Mumbai audience that was accounted for in the promotion. Being a part of the aura created live by the cast, and getting to know more about their glamorous yet down-to-earth lifestyles was an experience that covered it all for the students. It elucidated how even after having reached such heights, they still believe in simplicity and learning. Through this experience, Vaayu Fest was remarkably triumphant in setting a pivotal stage for the audience.

Having Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Pooja Hedge, Rohit Shetty, and Mukesh Tiwari talk about innumerable stories pertaining to their lifestyles, their Bollywood-induced narratives, and their points of self-actualisations, but mostly learning about how beautiful the bond of a family is, just like the actors in the movie have become one. Sticking to their values expressed in the form of this movie, the cast continued to emphasise how this is a franchise because of which the entire family can come together and gain memories filled with laughter, emotions, and togetherness, just like Rohit Shetty's other relishing movies, including ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Singham’.

The night was filled with questions, revealing not only the many talented members of the audience who were eager to join the cast on stage to perform but also the numerous talents each cast member had to offer the previously starry night. From Pooja Hedge singing to Johnny Lever, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Sharma dancing to their superhit track 'Sun Zara Sun' to Rohit Shetty demonstrating his mimicking skills, it was altogether an experience that students and audience would cherish for a lifetime.

This event successfully depicted a part of what Vaayu has in store for the youth in reference to the festival that commences from the 1st of February, 2023, till the 4th of the same.