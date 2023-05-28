Revised dates for exams in Manipur announced; NEET-UG to be between June 3-5, CUET-UG/PG from June 5-8

Revised dates for exams in Manipur | Representative Pic

Amid violence in the Manipur, students who had applied for NEET UG and CUET UG were not able to appear for the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had then postponed both the exams due to ongoing tension in the Northeastern state. NTA has now announced revised exam dates for NEET-UG, CUET-UG, and CUET-PG exams for candidates from Manipur.

The decision came after reviewing law-and-order situation in the state which was consulted with the State Administration of the state.

As a result, the NTA will provide exam centres for the aforementioned exams to candidates from Manipur.

NEET-UG : The exam will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode, and the proposed dates are between 3rd and 5th June 2023.

CUET-UG/PG : The exam for taking admission in colleges will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on 5th to 8th June 2023, while CUET-PG will be held from 5th to 17th June 2023, also in CBT mode.

Option to change exam city centre

Candidates from Manipur who have missed or were unable to appear for NEET-UG and CUET-UG due to the law and order situation will have the option to change their exam city.

They can choose from cities such as Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Imphal (Manipur).

Steps to change exam city centre:

Candidates can use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility between 26th May 2023 and 30th May 2023 (07:00 P.M.)

Candidates will receive a message on their registered mobile number with instructions on how to avail this facility.

Also, candidates can also contact the Office of the concerned City Coordinator or reach out to NTA directly.

Candidates should visit the official exam portals for NEET-UG, CUET-UG, and CUET-PG to access their admit cards.

Direct link to download admit card for the candidates from Manipur

NEET (UG) 2023: neet.nta.nic.in

CUET (UG) 2023: cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET (PG) - 2023: cuet.nta.nic.in

For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact NTA at the provided telephone numbers: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700, from 26th May 2023 (07:00 A.M.) to 30th May 2023 (07:00 P.M.).