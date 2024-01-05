 Retailers Association of India And VMentor.ai Collaborate To Launch Specialized Retail Courses
Retailers Association of India (RAI), an advocacy group for Indian retailers, and VMentor.ai, a technology-driven mentoring company, are collaborating to launch specialised short-term courses tailored for the retail industry.

"Our goal is to arm our retail professionals with not just skills but a vision for innovation and excellence. This partnership is a testament to our commitment towards nurturing a workforce that is equipped to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving retail sector. We believe that through this initiative, we will be able to significantly contribute to the development of a more dynamic, knowledgeable, and customer-centric retail community,” said Dr Lawrence Fernandes, Director, Retail Learning & Member Relationship.

Innovative Learning Approach

The curriculum of these courses will adopt a hybrid model, combining in-person instruction with online learning methodologies. Participants enrolled in these courses will undergo a comprehensive training process designed to enhance their skills and understanding of the retail industry. Successful completion of the program will result in a certification, validating the participants' acquired knowledge and proficiency.

“The collaboration with RAI signifies a commitment to empowering the retail workforce with the right skill set for success in the evolving industry.” Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, CEO & Founder, VMentor.ai.

