 Renowned Mathematician Mangala J Narlikar Passes Away At 80
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRenowned Mathematician Mangala J Narlikar Passes Away At 80

Renowned Mathematician Mangala J Narlikar Passes Away At 80

Dr Mangala Jayant Narlikar, an eminent mathematician and educationalist, aged 80 passed away during the early hours on July 17, 2023.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Dr Mangala Jayant Narlikar |


Pune: Acclaimed mathematician Dr Mangala J. Narlikar, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, early on Monday, a former colleague said here.

She was 80 and is survived by her husband, the eminent astrophysicist and cosmologist Dr Jayant Narlikar, and their three daughters Leelavati, Girija and Geeta.

Her last rites shall be performed at a crematorium here later this afternoon, said the colleague.

Born in Mumbai on May 17, 1943, Narlikar topped the MA (Maths) stream of the University of Mumbai in 1964, and joined as a researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research's School of Mathematics for two years.

Later, she went to the University of Cambridge and taught at the undergraduate school till 1969 and again returned to TIFR as a teacher till 1980, and in between she earned her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Mumbai.

Dr Narlikar's core fields of interest were real and complex analysis, analytic geometry, numbers theory, algebra and topology, and she carried out research in pure mathematics.

Over the years, she taught at the University of Mumbai, University of Pune, and also the MSc students at the Bhaskaracharya Pratishthana, delivered lectures in other institutions in India and abroad, authored several scholarly research papers on mathematics and wrote two books on the subject, and strongly espoused the cause of women in science.

Read Also
'Anti-Maths mindset,' why is UK PM Rishi Sunak pushing for Maths to be compulsory?
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Govt Continues To Oppose NEET: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Govt Continues To Oppose NEET: Health Minister

NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19

NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19

NUSI Protests Gang-Rape Of Dalit Girl In Rajasthan, Alleges Accused Association With ABVP

NUSI Protests Gang-Rape Of Dalit Girl In Rajasthan, Alleges Accused Association With ABVP

Renowned Mathematician Mangala J Narlikar Passes Away At 80

Renowned Mathematician Mangala J Narlikar Passes Away At 80

Two Electricians Held For Deliberately Giving Electric Shock To Schoolgirls In Andhra

Two Electricians Held For Deliberately Giving Electric Shock To Schoolgirls In Andhra