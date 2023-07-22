Renowned Cardiologist & Padma Shri Awardee Dr. C. N. Manjunath's 66th Birthday

Dr. C. N. Manjunath | Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru

A Senior Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, Dr. C.N. Manjunath is known for developing a new protocol in balloon mitral valvuloplasty and is credited with the performance of the highest number of such procedures using Accura balloon catheter in India

What is Mitral valvuloplasty?

Mitral valvuloplasty is a minimally invasive therapeutic procedure to correct an uncomplicated mitral stenosis by dilating the valve using a balloon. Under local anaesthetic, a catheter with a special balloon is passed from the right femoral vein, up the inferior vena cava and into the right atrium.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath's Education

Born in the Hassan district of Karnataka, Dr. Manjunath graduated in medicine from Mysore Medical College. He then secured his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and a Doctorate for Medicine (DM) in Cardiology from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore.

Career

He started his career as an intern at Bangalore Medical College in 1982 and moved to Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore in 1985 as a senior registrar at the department of cardiology, staying there for three years.

In 1988, he joined Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research as a member of faculty and worked there in various capacities such as Assistant Professor and the Professor of Cardiology till he was appointed as the director of the institution in 2006.

His Achievements

Dr. Manjunath introduced "Treatment First Payment Next concept” at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research so that whoever Patient is in need can be given quality treatment irrespective of financial affordability. Under this concept, where in thousands of poor patients with cardiac disease irrespective of financial affordability were treated and free treatment is given in deserving poor not only for the people of Karnataka and other parts of the Country and also third world countries.

The doctor has taken affordable cardiac care across the State by opening branches in Mysore and Kalaburagi apart from Bangalore. He has also organized and participated in many camps across the State where in under-privileged and tribal patients are treated. He has mobilized more than 50 Crores donations from various charitable organizations and built up a poor patient corpus fund.

According to the Institute, the interest generated from these funds are utilized for needy and poor. Even medicines are given free of cost for deserving patients.

Even former US President Barack Obama applauded the Institute’s work under the Guidance of Dr. C N Manjunath.

Awards Received:

1. Padma Shree Award in 2007

2. Millennium Plaque of Honour by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at 103rd Indian Science Congress, Mysuru - 2016

3. “Life Time Achievement” Award by Indian College of Cardiology, 2016

4. “Distinguished Leadership award” by International Academy of Cardiovascular sciences- Canada in the field of Cardiovascular sciences

5. Sri. M.Visvesvaraya Senior Scientist Award -2019 - Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru

6. “Dhronacharya” Award received on 30th June 2018 at New Delhi during 10th Asia Pacific Vascular Intervention Course.

7. Varshada Kannadiga award by Hon’ble Chief Minister during 2021.

8. Fellow of Royal College of Physician – FRCP (Glasgow)

9. Fellow of American College of Cardiology – FACC

10. Sir C V Raman Young Scientist Award 2001

