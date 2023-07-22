 AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out At aiimsexams.edu.in; Check Notice Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out At aiimsexams.edu.in; Check Notice Here

AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out At aiimsexams.edu.in; Check Notice Here

The medical examination will be conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The reporting time is 8.30 Am.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 | PTI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the schedule for AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.edu.in. The schedule has been shared for candidates who will be allotted AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu seats. Those candidates who will get a seat in these two institutes will have to report to AIIMS Delhi complete the process of admission from July 31 to August 4, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in AIIMS Jammu shall also report at AIIMS Delhi.

Exam Date for AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023:

The medical examination will be conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The reporting time will begin at 8.30 am.

The payment of academic and hostel fees can be done from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The orientation process will be conducted from August 7 to August 13, 2023.

Check Notice Here

AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023

AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 | AIIMS

Read Also
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Apply For 358 Non-Faculty Posts at aiimsraipur.edu.in
article-image

The list of documents required during counselling round are- provisional seat allotment letter from MCC, NTA admit card, NEET scorecard, Identity proof and five passport size photographs.

On declaration of medical fitness, candidate has to deposit the requisite fee of ₹5856 for Indian National. Allotment of hostel accommodation will be done immediately after submission of fees.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts July 24 Onwards

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts July 24 Onwards

AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out At aiimsexams.edu.in; Check Notice Here

AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out At aiimsexams.edu.in; Check Notice Here

AIMS ATMA Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Direct Link To Download Admit Card

AIMS ATMA Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Direct Link To Download Admit Card

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Fill Application Form Extended Till July 28

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Fill Application Form Extended Till July 28

PM Modi Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At Rozgar Mela; Organised In 44...

PM Modi Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At Rozgar Mela; Organised In 44...